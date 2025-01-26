Harrogate Town goalkeeper James Belshaw in action during Saturday's League Two clash with Doncaster Rovers. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver is backing goalkeeper James Belshaw to “come back strong” following his costly late error against Doncaster Rovers.

The Sulphurites’ 34-year-old stopper has been consistently excellent all season, but suffered a nightmare moment in the 86th minute of Saturday’s League Two clash.

With the game still goalless and Town looking very comfortable, skipper Belshaw dived low to his left to deal with Harry Clifton’s tame 20-yard strike, but instead of completing what should have been a fairly routine save, the ball squirmed underneath his body and into the away net.

As a result, Rovers ended up recording a victory that they didn’t really deserve and Town missed out on a valuable point in their quest to keep some daylight between themselves and the relegation zone.

Sulphurites stopper James Belshaw missed out on a fourth consecutive League Two clean-sheet at the weekend.

But Weaver was quick to show solidarity with his captain straight after the full-time whistle.

"I feel really sorry for the lad because it will be a shock to him,” the Harrogate boss said.

“However, it is the life of a goalkeeper, and that's what I've told him. He was the first person I shook hands with because we are in it together.

"He is so talented and has saved us on many, many occasions. He’s been brilliant and has saved us so many points over so many years. So the last thing I would do is berate him and undermine his confidence.

Harrogate Town striker Olly Sanderson could not hide his disappointment after missing a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock at the EcoPower Stadium.

“He’s just got to dust himself down and he’ll come back strong as ever.”

Belshaw was not the only Town player to suffer a moment to forget, with striker Olly Sanderson guilty of missing a sitter in the first half.

With 38 minutes on the clock, Josh March delivered a superb cross from the right which the on-loan Fulham forward met just outside the six-yard box. But with the whole goal to aim at and time to pick his spot, he only managed to send his first-time strike sailing well over the cross-bar.

"He will be disappointed that he didn’t put it away,” Weaver added.

"It probably did bounce in front of him just before the strike, which makes the task harder.

"But he has just got to pick himself and keep getting in that position. Whether you score, or miss again, it is part of the mindset of a goal-scorer that you’ve just got to get yourself back in there – and I am sure that he will.”

Defeat sees the gap between 19th-placed Town and the League Two relegation zone cut to eight points, with second-from-bottom Carlisle and basement boys Morecambe both having played two games less.