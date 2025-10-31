Bobby Faulkner has made 13 appearances for Harrogate Town since joining on loan from Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Doncaster Rovers have given Harrogate Town the green light to field on-loan defender Bobby Faulkner in Saturday’s FA Cup first-round clash with Mansfield.

Playing for the Sulphurites means that the 21-year-old centre-half will be cup tied, and then unable to feature in the competition for his parent club - or anyone else - this season.

Faulkner is due to spend the whole of 2025/26 with Harrogate, so him becoming cup tied should not, in theory, be an issue anyway.

But, as Town have seen in the past with the likes of then-Huddersfield left-back Jaheim Headley, who was recalled in the January of 2023 having impressed at Wetherby Road, loanees can end up returning to their their parent clubs ahead of time.

Doncaster boss Grant McCann is however happy for Faulkner to make what would be his 11th consecutive appearance for Harrogate this weekend.

"With us, we don't give anyone permission until it gets nearer to whatever round it may be,” he told the Doncaster Free Press.

"Bobby was one we didn't give permission [to Harrogate] for, but then I spoke with their manager during the week and said 'keep him playing while he's in the team’. So, he can play for them [against Mansfield].

"It's just a case of some [loanees] are [playing] and some aren't, so it's a bit of a waiting game.”

In total, Faulkner has made 13 league and cup appearances since joining Harrogate.

He has started each of their last eight matches in League Two, completing the full 90 minutes on every occasion.