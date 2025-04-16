Harrogate Town freeze season ticket prices for 2025/26 campaign

By Rhys Howell
Published 16th Apr 2025, 11:51 BST
Harrogate Town have frozen season ticket prices for 2025/26. Picture: Jez Tighe/ProSportsImagesHarrogate Town have frozen season ticket prices for 2025/26. Picture: Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages
Harrogate Town have frozen season ticket prices for 2025/26. Picture: Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages
Harrogate Town have frozen season ticket prices for the 2025/26 campaign as they bid to grow their supporter base.

With attendances up on average from the 2023/24 season and the number of home supporters attending Wetherby Road having increased by 30 percent over the past two years, the Sulphurites say they ‘remain committed to continuing to grow our fan base.’

A statement released on Tuesday afternoon explained: ‘In March, we set a new home league record attendance of 4,136 supporters who turned up for our fixture against Carlisle, the highest league gate in our history.

‘On the pitch, we’re aiming to secure a sixth season in the Football League and reach 1,000 Season Ticket Holders for the first time.

‘For the 2025/26 season we have also added a 18-21 pricing category, which we hope will make watching Town more affordable for young adults.

‘Furthermore, all under-eights can attend matches free of charge (up from under-fives) with a responsible adult.

‘The club will also continue to offer family discounts, allowing supporters to save 10 percent compared to matchday prices.

‘We’re pleased to continue to offer payment by instalments on season tickets using Klarna, helping to spread cost.

‘And we’ll continue to reward our most loyal supporters who will benefit the most with renewal prices.

‘Our new ‘refer a friend’ scheme means existing supporters can get an additional 15% off their season ticket when their chosen friend signs up for a new season ticket.

‘This must be redeemed in the same transaction in-store or over the phone, please email [email protected] for more information.

‘Early bird pricing will once again be available, rewarding our supporters for booking their season ticket early.

‘Certain match ticket prices have increased to assist in covering the cost of rising minimum wage and other general match day costs incurred by the club.

‘Please note a £5 booking fee will apply if supporters require a physical rather than digital ticket. Physical tickets will come with our 2025/26 Season Ticket Holders gift box.’

Key Dates:

Season ticket holders renewals – until May 31

Early Bird season tickets on sale – until May 31

Seated season ticket holders – claim your current seat by May 31

General season tickets on sale at full price – June 1.

