Harrogate Town finally land Conor McAleny - a forward 'capable of moments of brilliance'

Conor McAleny has joined Harrogate Town on a one-year contract. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver said he is “delighted” to finally secure the services of Conor McAleny, a forward “capable of moments of brilliance.”

The 32-year-old attacker, who boasts a wealth of Football League experience, joined the Sulphurites as a free agent on Friday, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal.

A product of Everton’s youth system, McAleny has enjoyed some prolific spells in League Two with both Salford City and Oldham Athletic.

And his exploits in previous years did not go unnoticed by Weaver, who finally has his man.

“I've liked Conor for years as a player,” the Harrogate chief said. “He can unlock doors in tight games and is capable of moments of brilliance.

“He'll collect the ball in tight areas and get shots off. He's a little magician on the ball.

“He's always caught my eye when he’s played against us. I’ve had a lot of admiration for him and we’ve tried on several occasions to bring him here.

“We’re delighted he's chosen to come to us and feel that he can fit in straight away with the current group and offer us something different.

“He’s renowned for his professionalism and I think the fans will definitely enjoy seeing him play.”

McAleny arrives at Wetherby Road having recently been on trial with newly-promoted League Two rivals Oldham.

His time there over the summer months followed Salford’s decision to release him at the end of 2024/25 after four years as an Ammie.

During that period, McAleny made 141 appearances for the club, scoring 22 goals and contributing five assists.

His best season at Salford came in 2022/23 when he netted 11 times in just 19 league starts and won the League Two Player of the Month for January after scoring six times during the early weeks of the new year.

Last term brought just two goals in 33 matches in all competitions, though 19 of those outings came from the substitutes’ bench.

Prior to joining Salford, McAleny enjoyed a superb 2020/21 campaign, scoring 21 times for a struggling Oldham side, with 17 of those strikes coming in League Two.

Having made his Everton debut in the Premier League in 2011 when he replaced Phil Neville away at Arsenal, he was then loaned out to Scunthorpe, Brentford, Charlton and Wigan, where he was promoted from League One.

Permanent stints at Fleetwood, Kilmarnock and Shrewsbury followed prior to McAleny’s time at Oldham and then Salford.

On signing for Harrogate, he said: “I’m delighted to be here. It’s been some journey over the past few weeks to get something done, but I'm really glad it's done now and I just can't wait to concentrate on my footy.

“The manager really sold it to me and, coming in, I noticed straight away it's a really tight-knit group and there's a really good atmosphere about the place.

“I’ll give everything for the team and I'd like to chip in with some goals as well and just be a constant threat, always trying to make things happen.

“I just want to get the shirt on now, get on the pitch and try to make a positive impact.”

McAleny, who can operate as a number 10 or off the left as well as up front, will wear the number 14 shirt for Town.