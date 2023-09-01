Harrogate Town have signed striker Josh March from Stevenage. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Sulphurites have completed a permanent move for former loan star Josh March, who arrives at Wetherby Road from League One Stevenage.

With uncertainty surrounding the future of Armstrong for the best part of the last month, Town boss Simon Weaver repeatedly insisted that he would only sanction the exit of his first-choice centre-forward if he had a suitable replacement lined up.

Thus, having eventually agreed terms with the Welsh outfit late on Friday evening, Harrogate swooped for 26-year-old March, paying an undisclosed figure to secure his signature.

Josh March celebrates after scoring for Harrogate Town against Scunthorpe United back in February 2021. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Having made his name as a goal-scorer with Leamington in National League North, the pacy forward caught the eye of Forest Green Rovers, who snapped him up in 2019/2020.

The following season saw him loaned out to Harrogate, where he enjoyed a successful couple of months, netting five times in 14 appearances, 10 of which were starts.

His time with the Sulphurites was however cut short due to him damaging both the medial collateral ligament and cartilage inside his right knee during a 3-0 home win over Colchester United.

Having returned to fitness, March scored six times in 40 matches to help Forest Green to promotion to League One in 2021/22, then registered another half-a-dozen goals in 33 games the following year.

January 2023 saw him drop back down to League Two with Stevenage, where he again achieved promotion, bagging twice in nine matches before suffering an injury which ruled him out of the latter stages of the season.