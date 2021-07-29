Harrogate Town fans given green light to attend Doncaster Rovers friendly

Harrogate Town supporters will be able to return to the EnviroVent Stadium on Sunday. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The League Two Sulphurites played Sunderland behind closed doors last weekend after North Yorkshire County Council's Safety Advisory Group (SAG) advised them that the EnviroVent Stadium was not set up correctly to be able to safely accommodate spectators.

There was concern among supporters that these issues might mean that they were not permitted entry into the ground for Sunday's fixture, however Town have been working hard behind the scenes to rectify the problems highlighted by SAG officials.

Measures have been taken to address concerns raised regarding stewarding, CCTV and the stadium's control room - amongst other things - and the club has subsequently been given the green light to re-open its turnstiles.

A statement released by Town on Thursday evening explained: 'Tickets for Sunday's pre-season fixture against Doncaster Rovers at the EnviroVent Stadium will go on sale to home supporters only at 7pm this evening.

' All Harrogate Town season ticket holders will be able to attend in their chosen seat/stand, and tickets will be made available to home supporters on general sale.

'These can be purchased in our Commercial Street Store on Friday and Saturday from 10am – 4pm, or online through the below link.