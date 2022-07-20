Harrogate Town extend stadium sponsorship deal with local firm EnviroVent

Andy Makin, managing director of EnviroVent, left, at Harrogate Town's Wetherby Road ground with the club's commercial director, Joanne Towler. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

An extension of the deal between the two parties means that the Hornbeam Park-based manufacturer of ventilation solutions is set to retain naming rights to the League Two Sulphurites' Wetherby Road ground until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

And, for the first time, the EnviroVent team will also be working with Town's Community Foundation to help deliver an Environment programme – working within the community and schools in an attempt to educate and inspire social action for climate change.

Iain Service, head of foundation for Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation explained: “We are absolutely thrilled that EnviroVent will be helping the Community Foundation to deliver our new Environmental Sustainability projects.

"Activities, workshops and campaigns will highlight the importance of climate change, recycling and other ways in which we can do our bit to safeguard our planet for future generations.

“Much like Harrogate Town AFC, EnviroVent has a family feel and we are sure that this partnership will continue with some excellent initiatives involving staff, volunteers and residents within Harrogate and District.

"A recent example of our activities has been supporting the ‘Walk to School Day’, joining children and families with our Club Mascot Harry Gator. We look forward to this exciting partnership and area of work and thank EnviroVent for their continued support.”

EnviroVent provides ventilation solutions to homeowners, landlords and housing associations, supplying some of the biggest UK house builders.

Employing more than 250 people at its manufacturing plant, training suite and head office on Hornbeam Park, the company will soon be moving to a new state of the art zero carbon premises at Pennypot Lane.

The company has sponsored the club for the last nine seasons and says that its latest extension reaffirms its commitment to supporting both Town and the local community.

“As a local business with shared ideals, EnviroVent is delighted to announce a further two-year commitment in our partnership with Harrogate Town," said Andy Makin, managing director at EnviroVent.

“We were excited to become stadium sponsor when the club was promoted to the National League and now, two years on, we are very happy at the prospect of building further on our relationship. This will allow closer links with the club on the pitch and its great work, off the pitch, in our local community.”

Joanne Towler, Town's commercial director added: “We are delighted EnviroVent is continuing its partnership with the club as stadium sponsor.