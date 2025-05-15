Harrogate Town expect Josh March will need time to decide on contract offer

Josh March's Harrogate Town contract is due to expire this summer, but he has been offered a new deal by the club. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver expects striker Josh March to take some time to consider his future before deciding on whether to accept Harrogate Town's offer of a new contract.

The 28-year-old, who finished 2024/25 as the League Two Sulphurites' leading goal-scorer, is one of 14 senior first-team players whose deals are due to expire this summer. And, while a big chunk of that number will be moving on, March is among six men who Weaver wants to keep hold of and is currently negotiating with.

The former Forest Green Rovers forward, plus influential centre-half Anthony O’Connor, midfielder Levi Sutton, goalkeeper Mark Oxley and club stalwarts Jack Muldoon and Warren Burrell have all been offered terms that will see them stay put in North Yorkshire for 2025/26, and in some cases, beyond.

March enjoyed a largely successful time of it last term and finished the campaign with nine goals and three assists.

Josh March scored nine goals in 41 Harrogate Town appearances during the 2024/25 season, including this eye-catching effort away at Walsall. Picture: Manjit Narotra/ProSportsImages

But, issues with both his form and fitness meant that he endured a difficult time during the first 14 months of his second spell in North Yorkshire, having signed from Stevenage on a permanent deal at the end of the summer 2023 transfer window.

And, with a young family based in the Midlands to consider, Weaver says that geography is another factor that the player has to take into account while making up his mind.

"We have offered Marchy a new deal," the Town boss told BBC Radio York. "We do want to retain him. We want to keep him here.

"Six months ago, he maybe would not have wanted to stay because he was not a regular and he was staying up three nights a week from his family home where he’s got a young child.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver is hopeful that Josh March will sign a new deal with Harrogate Town. Picture: Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

"So, I understand the reasons why he will probably pause on it [his decision] for the first week or two because he has got to have a happy family life and I know that a lot of things will be going off in his head.

"Football careers don’t last forever, but he is in a good place and is playing in a system that brings the best out of him and a style of football which he enjoys.

"So, there will be a lot for him to weigh up and I couldn’t expect him just to call the day after his offer has been made and give us an answer.

"So, I won’t put the heat on him, but he knows that he is an important cog in the machine for us.”