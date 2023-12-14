Harrogate Town enter the emergency loan market after goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell is injured in training

Harrogate Town have been forced to enter the emergency loan market in search of a new goalkeeper.

Harrogate Town goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell has suffered an injury in training. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Jonathan Mitchell, signed as cover for the injured Mark Oxley, hurt himself in training earlier this week and is expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

With Oxley unlikely to be able to play again until well into the New Year having ruptured a calf tendon in October, former Doncaster Rovers stopper Mitchell was drafted in on a short-term deal last month and has started each of the Sulphurites’ last six matches.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter

But, a knee problem means that the 29-year-old is likely going to be out of action for at least a month, leaving rookie Lewis Thomas as the only fit senior goalkeeper currently at Simon Weaver’s disposal.

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Lewis Thomas joined Harrogate Town in the summer following his release by Premier League Burnley.

"Mitch got injured in training on Monday,” the Sulphurites boss told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“It’s his meniscus. I couldn’t believe it. It’s a real blow for us because he’s done very well since he came to the club.

"We think that he is looking at between four and six weeks out, so we are having to try and bring a keeper in on an emergency loan.

“We’ve been working on something for the last couple of days. We are making inroads and I’m confident that we will be able to get something sorted in time for this weekend.”

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

The contract which Mitchell signed when he joined Town at the start of November is due to expire on January 1, so unless he agrees an extension, it would seem unlikely that he will play for the club again given his initial prognosis.

Twenty-one-year-old Thomas joined Town on a free transfer this summer following his release from Premier League Burnley.

He has made two competitive appearances in Harrogate colours, as a second-half substitute for Oxley in a 1-0 home loss to Crewe Alexandra, and against non-league Marine in the FA Cup first round.

The other goalkeeper still on the Sulphurites' books, Pete Jameson, is out on loan at National League Hartlepool United, with Weaver unable to recall him until the January transfer window opens.