Harrogate Town right-back Toby Sims has last three matches through suspension. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Midfielder Pattison missed Good Friday’s clash with AFC Wimbledon due to his partner giving birth on the morning of the game, while on-loan Huddersfield winger Grant has a minor hamstring issue.

If the pair do miss out then they will join Kayne Ramsay (face) and Stephen Dooley (groin and foot) on the sidelines for Easter Monday’s trip to the League Two leaders.

Right-back Sims has been suspended for the Sulphurites’ last three matches following his red card at Crawley and Town boss Simon Weaver says his return is a big positive.

Harrogate Town midfielder Alex Pattison did not feature against AFC Wimbledon on Good Friday.

"I hope Alex will come back in, but with his baby being born, it’s one that I will leave to the player and his family,” the Harrogate chief said.

"Danny Grant was out on Friday with a little bit of a tight hamstring and I think he will miss Monday.

"Toby is back from suspension though, and that is a really big bonus.

"He’s a big personality on the pitch and that is what we need. He’s a very talented footballer, but his behaviour proves to fans how much this group cares because he wears his heart on his sleeve.”

Town fought back from 2-0 down to earn a dramatic late point against AFC Wimbledon on Friday thanks to late goals from Luke Armstrong and Levi Sutton.

But their performance was lacklustre for the most part and, given the quick turnaround, Weaver says he is considering making changes to his starting line-up on Monday afternoon.

"We’ve got every right to freshen up the team to try and keep everyone right on it in terms of the energy levels that will be needed on Monday,” he added.

"We can’t be playing with the handbrake on for half an hour until something goes wrong and then we react, this is about grabbing the moment and showing others, as well as ourselves that we belong at this level.”