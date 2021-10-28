Alex Pattison is an injury doubt for Saturday's League Two meeting with Bristol Rovers. Pictures: Harrogate Town AFC

Midfielder Pattison missed last weekend’s defeat at Hartlepool with an achilles problem, while centre-half Hall has been absent from the Sulphurites’ previous two matches due to an issue with his calf.

“They’re both touch and go,” Town boss Simon Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“They didn’t train at the start of the week, we wanted them to focus on their rehab.

Sulphurites centre-half Connor Hall.

“They’ve got to join in with the group on Thursday and Friday in order to be in contention for Saturday, so we will have to assess them at the end of the week.

“Alex hasn’t needed another injection, he’s had tablets instead but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Pattison, 24, has contributed five goals and two assists in his first 12 League Two appearances for the Sulphurites and Weaver felt his side missed the former Middlesbrough man at Hartlepool on Saturday.

While they played some decent stuff in the first period at Hartlepool, Town could certainly have done with the drive of Pattison and the threat he carriers around the edge of the opposition box during a second half which really passed them by.

“We missed his pace and power and inventiveness and legs to worry Hartlepool,” Weaver reflected.

“Nicky Featherstone played very well for them in the centre of the park, but he had too much time on the ball, it was too easy for him.

“If we’d had Alex getting the other side of him and he’d had that to worry about then I think he’d have struggled to influence things like he did.”

On Hall, 28, Weaver added: "The first game that Connor missed, against Tranmere, we defended well in the central area.