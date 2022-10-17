News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Town drawn against Yorkshire rivals Bradford City in first round of the FA Cup

Harrogate Town have another Yorkshire derby to look forward to after being handed a trip to Bradford City in the first round of the FA Cup.

By Rhys Howell
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 7:36pm
Harrogate Town suffered a 2-1 home defeat to derby rivals Bradford City on October 1. Picture: Matt Kirkham
Monday night’s draw saw Simon Weaver’s Sulphurites paired with their League Two rivals, whom they will visit between November 4-7.

The sides only met in the league at the start of this month, the Bantams winning 2-1 at the EnviroVent Stadium to end a sequence of four consecutive competitive defeats against the Wetherby Road outfit.

Town have emerged victorious on each of their two previous outings against Bradford at Valley Parade, triumphing by a 3-1 scoreline last season having won 1-0 there in 2020/21.

The FA Cup’s first round comprises 40 ties contested by 48 Football League sides – from Leagues One and Two – and 32 non-league teams.

Up for grabs in addition to a spot in the second round is no less than £41,000 in prize money.

