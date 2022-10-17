Harrogate Town suffered a 2-1 home defeat to derby rivals Bradford City on October 1. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Monday night’s draw saw Simon Weaver’s Sulphurites paired with their League Two rivals, whom they will visit between November 4-7.

The sides only met in the league at the start of this month, the Bantams winning 2-1 at the EnviroVent Stadium to end a sequence of four consecutive competitive defeats against the Wetherby Road outfit.

Town have emerged victorious on each of their two previous outings against Bradford at Valley Parade, triumphing by a 3-1 scoreline last season having won 1-0 there in 2020/21.

The FA Cup’s first round comprises 40 ties contested by 48 Football League sides – from Leagues One and Two – and 32 non-league teams.