Harrogate Town discover who they will play in FA Cup second round following penalty drama

Harrogate Town's most recent visit to Hartlepool United ended in a 2-0 defeat. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Last week’s draw pitted the Sulphurites against either League Two rivals Hartlepool United or National League promotion hopefuls Solihull Moors.

The sides drew 2-2 in the Midlands in their original first-round meeting, meaning that a replay was required to determine which team would progress.

And it looked as if the Moors were going to cause something of an upset at Victoria Park as they took an early lead through Ryan Barnett and held onto that slender advantage until the 90th minute.

Harrogate Town beat Bradford City 1-0 at Valley Parade in the first round of this season's FA Cup, Matty Daly scoring the only goal of the game.

But, Reghan Tumilty popped up with a late equaliser for Pools, forcing the game into extra-time, with Keith Curle’s men eventually going on to triumph 4-3 on penalties.

As a result, Harrogate will now travel to County Durham on Saturday, November 26 for a 3pm kick-off, with £67,000 in prize money and a place in round three up for grabs.

That visit will be Town’s second to Hartlepool already this season, having lost 2-0 there in an EFL Trophy group stage game back in August, Michael Ndjoli netting both goals.

And they still have to return a third time, with their League Two fixture at the Victoria Ground scheduled to take place on January 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sides met in the league in North Yorkshire last month, with Harrogate registering a crucial 2-1 win over their fellow strugglers courtesy of strikes by Alex Pattison and Jack Muldoon.