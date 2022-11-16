Harrogate Town discover who they will play in FA Cup second round following penalty drama
Harrogate Town discovered their FA Cup second-round opponents on Tuesday evening.
Last week’s draw pitted the Sulphurites against either League Two rivals Hartlepool United or National League promotion hopefuls Solihull Moors.
The sides drew 2-2 in the Midlands in their original first-round meeting, meaning that a replay was required to determine which team would progress.
And it looked as if the Moors were going to cause something of an upset at Victoria Park as they took an early lead through Ryan Barnett and held onto that slender advantage until the 90th minute.
Most Popular
But, Reghan Tumilty popped up with a late equaliser for Pools, forcing the game into extra-time, with Keith Curle’s men eventually going on to triumph 4-3 on penalties.
As a result, Harrogate will now travel to County Durham on Saturday, November 26 for a 3pm kick-off, with £67,000 in prize money and a place in round three up for grabs.
That visit will be Town’s second to Hartlepool already this season, having lost 2-0 there in an EFL Trophy group stage game back in August, Michael Ndjoli netting both goals.
And they still have to return a third time, with their League Two fixture at the Victoria Ground scheduled to take place on January 1.
The sides met in the league in North Yorkshire last month, with Harrogate registering a crucial 2-1 win over their fellow strugglers courtesy of strikes by Alex Pattison and Jack Muldoon.
Harrogate Town Independent Supporters’ Club are providing coach travel to the match on November 26. Anyone interested in booking a seat can contact Jordan Ford on 07989 969575 for further information.