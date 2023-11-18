Simon Weaver believes that Harrogate Town did more than enough to have won Saturday’s League Two clash with Swindon.

Harrogate Town created plenty of goal-scoring opportunities during Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Swindon. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites ended a run of five consecutive home defeats courtesy of a 1-1 draw against the Robins at Wetherby Road, Jack Muldoon’s cultured 66th-minute finish cancelling out Jake Young’s first-half opener.

But they created – and squandered – a host of opportunities in front of goal, with Abraham Odoh and Sam Folarin, in particular, guilty of failing to capitalise.

Weaver was however very happy with his players’ overall performance, praising them for the incisiveness of their football.

Jack Muldoon celebrates his 66th-minute equaliser with Harrogate Town's bench.

"We did everything but win the game,” he reflected. “We had plenty of opportunities to score.

“Some games earlier in the season, we didn’t ask enough questions in front of goal, we weren’t dangerous, but today I thought that we looked ominous throughout.

"There was good energy about the performance and real fluidity about the way we passed it. I thought we always had an out-ball and we had bodies pouring into their box. It was just that killer touch, we could have come away with a 3-1 today.

“It wasn’t to be, but it's important that we got a performance – and a point. I don’t think that I could fault anybody’s display.”

On the significance of bringing to an end that wretched run of form on home soil, which stretched back to September 23, Weaver added: “It was really important.

"I was frustrated going in at half-time because I thought to myself ‘oh, we've been really good but we're going in 1-0 down again’.

"But, the fans stuck with us, I think because they were entertained, and that's what we've always tried to do here, to entertain.

"I think that the confidence has been a little bit low in some of the recent home games where we have played some top teams, Stockport, Mansfield and Crewe.

"I could feel a bit of conference seeping away, but we put that right today, got right on the front foot, pressed a bit higher and I thought we showed that we can do that.”

For all of Town’s good play and the chances they created, it was Swindon who looked to have snatched all three points at the death when they forced the ball home following a scramble at a corner.

That ‘goal’ was however ruled out for a foul on Harrogate goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell, much to the disgust of Robins boss Mike Flynn.

Weaver admitted that he didn’t have a clear view of the incident, but said that he felt that his team were due such a decision going in their favour.

"There were so many bodies in there, it prevented me from seeing that,” he continued.

"But, you know we have had plenty of occasions where our goals have been disallowed for challenges on the keeper or people being even close to the keeper.

“But I think that their manager will be delighted with a point, because we played ever so well."