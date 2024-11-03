Jack Muldoon heads Harrogate Town into a 24th-minute lead against Wrexham at Wetherby Road. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver described Harrogate Town’s FA Cup upset of Wrexham as a “famous win” and insisted that his team “deserve” their place in round two.

Jack Muldoon’s 24th-minute header from Stephen Duke McKenna’s corner earned the League Two Sulphurites a 1-0 victory over the League One high-flyers, setting up a home clash with non-league Gainsborough Trinity later this month.

Town headed into Sunday’s first round tie as big underdogs, with Wrexham – owned by big spending Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – currently challenging at the top of the third tier and eyeing a third promotion in as many seasons.

And although his players had to do plenty of defending and rode their luck at times, Weaver was adamant that they were good value for their success, one which he feels will be talked about for years to come.

"It is a big day for the club, that’s for sure. All in all, it’s a famous win for us,” the Harrogate boss said.

"It’s another high. It is right up there. I said to the players ‘you will always remember this day’, because it’s such a wide audience that Wrexham attract now. That, and the FA Cup, means that they can go to bed with such a positive outlook going into the next game, but first, they’ve got to bask in the glory.

"I thought it was a magnificent effort from the players from start to finish. I thought that we were intense and we looked dangerous when we got it down and played and broke quickly. There was a physicality about us and a streetwise edge, which was necessary against an outstanding team.

"We got what we deserved, in my opinion. There were a few scary moments, but when we rode our luck I felt that we deserved it. If you’ve got that desire and intensity to defend your own box like you did then you earn your luck.”