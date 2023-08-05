Jack Muldoon converts from the penalty spot to fire Harrogate Town to victory at Doncaster Rovers. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Jack Muldoon netted the only goal of the game from the penalty spot on 66 minutes to earn the Sulphurites a fourth consecutive opening-day-of-the-season success.

The Wetherby Road outfit took the field in South Yorkshire without star striker Luke Armstrong, who declared himself unavailable for the game as he seemingly looks to force a move away from the club following a number of approaches for his services in recent days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they also had to negotiate 14 minutes of stoppage-time having made it through the regulation 90 with their lead intact.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

But having seen his side shade the majority of the contest while also creating the better chances, the Harrogate boss said that they “deserved” to return home with maximum points.

"I'm absolutely delighted,” Weaver said.

“I’m buzzing for everyone involved on our side because it was a hard-fought victory, but one I thought that we deserved.

"We saw it through and that gives us immense pride and confidence moving forward. It was probably a few more minutes than I envisaged, but the whole mindset was so positive throughout and even 14 minutes wasn't enough to score a goal against us.

"So, we're very proud of that aspect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town handed debuts to summer signings Rod McDonald, Lewis Gibson, Dean Cornelius, James Daly and Abraham Odoh and Weaver was left impressed by the contribution of each of the new faces.

"I thought that they were all immense,” he added.

"I'm so proud of them because it's a good stadium here. Doncaster have got a new manager and new players that they're all excited about.