Harrogate Town right-back Toby Sims is an injury doubt for Saturday's League Two clash with Gillingham. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Two Harrogate Town defenders are injury doubts for Saturday's League Two clash with Gillingham (3pm).

Right-back Toby Sims and on-loan Bristol Rovers left-back Bryant Bilongo both face late fitness tests, with manager Simon Weaver unsure if either man will be available for selection.

Sims, 26, was not involved at Chesterfield last time out as a precautionary measure after club medics reported a weakness in his groin.

He has been receiving treatment for that issue in recent days, but remains touch-and-go for this weekend.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver, centre, has fitness concerns over two of his defenders ahead of Saturday's League Two clash with Gillingham.

Twenty-three-year-old Bilongo started that goalless draw with the Spireites, though he had to be substituted in the 53rd minute having tweaked a hamstring.

﻿“They’ve just been on the treatment table this week, so we will have to see,” Weaver explained.

“They will hopefully have fitness tests on Friday, or if needs be, Saturday morning.

"They will be strength tested, so that they know that if they’re going out on to the pitch, then they are fit.

Bryant Bilongo joined Harrogate Town on loan from League One Bristol Rovers during the January transfer window.

“We will try and leave it as late as possible because they are two good players.”

On the severity of the damage to Bilongo’s hamstring, which was not initially thought to be too much of a worry, Weaver added: “It’s not a tear.

"It was just a tightening up and a bit of soreness. We don’t want the soreness to be so worrying that he can’t attack the game full of confidence like he did last week at Chesterfield.”

Town will definitely be without long-term casualty George Thomson (achilles) and fellow midfielders Tom Hill and Levi Sutton, who have both been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to hamstring tears picked up in recent weeks.

Harrogate go into this Saturday’s fixture 21st in the League Two standings, while Gillingham sit just two places and two points better off in 19th position.

Although they will arrive in North Yorkshire unbeaten in three of their last four matches, the Gills have come out on top in just one of their previous 16 League Two outings.

That solitary victory came against Morecambe on March 1, since when Gillingham have lost 3-1 at Newport before managing back-to-back draws against Accrington and Walsall.

And that run of form led to John Coleman being replaced as manager by Gareth Ainsworth earlier this week, after the charismatic ex-Wycombe boss was lured away from League One strugglers Shrewsbury.

The last time the sides met, in late November, Harrogate came from a goal down to triumph at Priestfield thanks to second-half strikes from Anthony O’Connor and Josh March.

That result followed on from the 5-1 thrashing that the Sulphurites enjoyed when Gillingham visited Wetherby Road at the end of last season.

The Kent outfit’s only prior trip to Harrogate took place a season earlier, in 2022/23, with that game ending goalless.