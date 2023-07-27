Harrogate Town defensive duo expected to be fit for the start of the 2023/24 season

Harrogate Town right-back Toby Sims. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Both men have been sidelined with minor niggles in recent weeks, however the Sulphurites chief is aiming to give them extended run-outs against Hartlepool United on Friday evening.

And, should they come through Town’s final pre-season outing unscathed, then Weaver says that the pair will come into contention for August 5’s League Two curtain-raiser away at Doncaster Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully we can get Rod 90 minutes on Friday,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

"We’ve been able to give 90 minutes to the other centre-halves, so we are looking to balance that out with Rod as we edge closer to the start of the new season.

"He has had a slight groin strain, it’s quite deep in an isolated area and is an issue he has had once before in the past, so we have just wanted to try and make sure he is absolutely fine before we look to play him in a game.

"Toby should feature at Hartlepool as well. He’s also had a little strain, which he picked up when we were training up in Scotland, this one was in his hamstring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we want to get him on the pitch on Friday, but his fitness levels were through the roof prior to him missing those recent games, so there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be hitting those again after just a little bit of a spell where he’s not played.”

Weaver also confirmed that fellow defender Joe Mattock is “absolutely fine” and available for selection despite breaking his nose during Saturday’s 6-1 rout of South Shields.

Winger James Daly, a summer arrival from Woking, is another player who has been notable by his absence of late, but is also in line to play some part against Pools.