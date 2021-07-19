Harrogate Town defender Will Smith pictured during pre-season training. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 22-year-old centre-half started the game alongside new signing Rory McArdle however he was was withdrawn after just 13 minutes and replaced by Connor Hall.

But, the knock which forced Smith from the field of play is not thought to be a serious one.

"Will landed on his backside and it just went dead, so it will just be like having a dead leg," Weaver explained.

Connor Hall, centre, is congratulated after heading Harrogate Town into the lead against Newcastle United Under-23s.

"We think he will be okay."

Having taken Smith's place at the heart of the Town defence, Hall went on to break the deadlock two minutes before half-time, nodding in George Thomson's right-wing corner at the far post.

Kyle Crossley equalised for the Magpies early in the second period, but Aaron Martin's close-range finish from trialist Jordan Stevens' low cross from the right flank decided the contest on 83 minutes.