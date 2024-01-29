Harrogate Town could yet make late moves before January transfer window closes

James Belshaw rejoined Harrogate Town from Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee earlier this month. Picture: Malcolm Bryce/ProSportsImages

The Sulphurites have had a quiet month thus far, with goalkeeper James Belshaw their only signing to date.

And while the Town boss insists that he is wary of upsetting a settled squad which has been performing exceptionally well of late and forced itself into the League Two play-off picture, he has confirmed that he has a shortlist of targets whom he may yet decide to move for.

“There won’t be that much movement on Wednesday and Thursday

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

“You have to make enquiries, just in case there is an opening in the squad. You have to keep your finger on the pulse, and I’d like to think that we have done that.

“We have got a little bit of a list together between the three of us, Lloyd Kerry, Paul Thirlwell and I. It's just in case we look like we're tailing off a bit in terms of energy. "We've got a few out with injury and we're not a big squad, so we have identified a couple who are our sort of players, for our system, who might suit us.

"We are looking at a few players, but they've got to be the right ones, who actually strengthen us and not just create a problem in terms of selection. We want to add quality if we add anyone at all, someone who can make a difference."

Town have taken full advantage of the loan market in previous transfer windows, but it doesn't appear likely that they will be following suit on this occasion.

Weaver explained: "We are aware that, in the loan market, it is difficult because straight away, agents and parent clubs from higher up are saying 'what about game-time?'

"We have won five out of the previous seven. That can change, we are aware of that, and if it does then the probability is that there will be game-time, but for the moment, we are looking for reinforcements, not for people to come in and straight away take a shirt because that would be unfair.

"So, we are trying to strike the right balance."

Arguably Town's most successful loan signing ever, Sunderland winger Jack Diamond, had been linked with a return to Wetherby Road this month after he was cleared of rape and sexual assault charges.

He subsequently joined League One Carlisle United on loan, but Weaver confirmed that he did attempt to bring Diamond back for a third spell in North Yorkshire.

"We tried," the Town boss told Your Harrogate. "He's never far from our thoughts.

"But, I could understand that his career got put on hold for about a year, so he wanted to try and hit the ground running at League One level where he was excelling before, so I completely respect that.

"He's got his move now and we wish him well."