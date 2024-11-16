Matty Daly has missed Harrogate Town's last three matches with a toe problem. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Matty Daly could play some part for Harrogate Town when they entertain Chesterfield on Saturday, but the Sulphurites may well end up being without as many as seven first-team players.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has missed the North Yorkshire side’s last three games with a toe problem, and was unable to even get his foot into a boot as recently as last week.

However, the former Everton and Huddersfield man has subsequently had an injection in the affected area, leaving manager Simon Weaver hopeful that he will be fit enough to return to action.

"He's had an injection, so hopefully that will pay off and he is pain-free and can play," the Town boss said.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver has a number of injury concerns ahead of Saturday's League Two clash with Chesterfield. Picture: Matt Kirkham

While Daly may return this weekend, Town will definitely be without at least three key members of personnel.

Fellow midfielder George Thomson, who was Harrogate's leading goal-scorer last season, remains sidelined with a troublesome achilles issue, while defender Liam Gibson (hamstring) is another player who remains some way away from being able to even train again.

And those two have this week been joined on the Sulphurites' long-term casualty list by winger Ellis Taylor, who has pulled his quad, and could be out for two months.

In addition, there are also question marks hanging over the availability of another three players.

Eno Nto, right, scored on his Harrogate Town debut in midweek, but then went off with a tight calf. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

New signing Eno Nto, who marked his debut with a goal against Blackpool in the EFL Trophy in midweek before coming off at half-time with a tight calf, is one doubt.

"We have got to see, we have got to assess him after training and see how he is," Weaver explained

"It's a long time since he played, but he has got to be feeling good about himself because it was a really well-taken goal, and hopefully he will be fine."

Another Town striker, Sam Folarin, and full-back Zico Asare also had to be withdrawn due to muscular issues during that 2-2 draw with the Tangerines, and it remains to be seen whether either man will make the Chesterfield game.

Ryan Fallowfield fires Harrogate Town into a 2-1 lead the last time Chesterfield visited Wetherby Road, back in 2019. Picture: Matt Kirkham

"We'll have to see what the physios say, and what the players themselves say, and see if they are fit enough to take part," Weaver added.

Town head into this weekend's fixture 20th in the League Two standings and without a win in their previous four league outings.

Chesterfield, by contrast, sit ninth, and although they suffered a surprise 3-0 home reverse at the hands of Accrington Stanley last time out, were unbeaten in nine matches prior to that loss.

Harrogate are however undefeated in all of their previous four competitive meetings with the Spireites, winning three of those games.

All of those showdowns came between 2018 and 2020 and took place in the National League, with the most recent seeing Town triumph 4-3 away from home in a thrilling affair.

Chesterfield’s last visit to Wetherby Road saw them go down 3-1 in November 2019, with second-half strikes from Ryan Fallowfield and Jack Muldoon deciding matters after Sulphurites skipper Josh Falkingham had cancelled out Mike Fondop's early opener.