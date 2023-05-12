Harrogate Town midfielder Alex Pattison in action against Leyton Orient. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

It appeared unlikely that the 26-year-old former Wycombe Wanderers man would extend his stay in North Yorkshire having previously passed up the opportunity to discuss a new deal with Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

Scorer of 18 goals during his time with the club, Pattison previously stated that he would wait until his two-year contract at Wetherby Road ran out before making a decision on what comes next, making no secret of his ambition to return to League One.

And, as he begins to shift his focus towards shaping his squad for 2023/24, Weaver has confirmed that Pattison’s future lies elsewhere.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver has decisions to make on a number of out-of-contract players this summer.

"We know that Patto has made his mind up,” the Sulphurites chief told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"He has always been clear about the fact that he signed a two-year contract here and intended to see it out.

"He has kept to his word and now Alex and his agent are well on with finding another club.

"His aim is to play League One football, or higher, and we respect that. In my opinion, there isn’t a better counter-attacking central midfielder in League Two.

"He’s had some fantastic games for us, scored a lot of great goals and we wish him well.”

In addition to finding the back of the net 18 times, Pattison also contributed 12 assists during his 86 appearances for Harrogate.

He is one of five members of Town’s first-team squad whose contracts are due to expire this summer.

Veteran defender Rory McArdle has already announced his decision to retire, while it remains to be seen whether Dior Angus, Max Wright or George Horbury will be offered new deals.