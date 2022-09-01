Harrogate Town complete two deadline-day deals and may not be finished yet

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Dior Angus has joined Harrogate Town on a free transfer from Wrexham. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Striker Dior Angus has joined the League Two Sulphurites on a permanent deal from National League Wrexham, while versatile Huddersfield attacker Danny Grant has agreed a season-long loan move.

Town chief Simon Weaver revealed on Wednesday that he was hopeful of bringing in a forward before the summer transfer window shuts on Thursday evening.

But, the Wetherby Road outfit have been extremely busy in the last 24 hours, completing those deals for Angus and Grant, while they continue to work on a couple more potential transfers.

Versatile Huddersfield Town forward Danny Grant has agreed a season-long loan deal with Harrogate Town.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, although the deadline for moves to be completed is 11pm, Football League clubs can be granted extensions that enable them to finalise their business if the relevant ‘deal sheets’ have been handed in in time.

This paperwork, if submitted accordingly, allows clubs an additional two hours to complete deals where necessary.

Coventry-born Angus started out at Solihull Moors and went on to feature for a number of non-league clubs including Kidderminster and Redditch during his early career.

The 28-year-old’s form in front of goal with the latter earned him a first move to the Football League with Port Vale, having netted 17 goals in 23 matches.

The 6ft-tall centre forward then joined Barrow on loan in January 2019 for the remainder of 2018/19, with the Bluebirds making the move permanent the following summer.

It proved a shrewd decision as Angus struck 12 times in a season cut short due to Covid-19, helping Barrow to promotion to League Two alongside his new employers.

Having made 19 appearances in Barrow’s first season in the Football League for almost half a century and netting the club’s first goal back in League Two, he then joined Wrexham in February 2021.

Angus will wear the number eight shirt for the Sulphurites.

Grant, 22, signed for Championship Huddersfield in December 2020 following an impressive three seasons at League of Ireland Premier League outfit Bohemians.

The Ireland Under-21 international has featured predominantly for the Terriers’ ‘B’ Team and is capable of playing anywhere across the front three.