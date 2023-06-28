Harrogate Town close in on summer signing number seven, but plan to 'pause' their transfer business and 'take stock'

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver has agreed terms with a versatile attacking player, who just needs to undergo a medical before his move to Wetherby Road can be finalised.

The Sulphurites have been busy during the early weeks of the off-season, adding goalkeeper Lewis Thomas, defenders Liam Gibson, Matty Foulds and Rod McDonald and midfielders Matty Daly and Dean Cornelius - all on permanent contracts.

The one area of his squad that Weaver is yet to really strengthen is the final third, with a left-winger one of his stated priorities for this transfer window.

But the Town chief is confident of wrapping up signing number seven in the not-too-distant future before “taking stock.”

He told the Harrogate Advertiser: “We are really happy with the business that we have done so far.

“We have been very busy, working very hard [on recruitment] and the plan now is probably to pause and take stock of where we are before we look at anything else.

“Pre-season begins soon, we’ve brought a number of lads in and we want to have a look at what we’ve got and how we are shaping up.

"We want to get the balance right in the squad, we don’t want to end up with too many numbers.”

The recent departure of centre-half Kyle Ferguson’s and that of fellow defender Miles Welch-Hayes mean that Town have now got two players whom Weaver deemed surplus to requirements off their books before their pre-season campaign even gets underway.

Goalkeeper Pete Jameson remains available for transfer having asked to leave Wetherby Road in a bid to secure himself guaranteed first-team football, with the arrival of young ex-Burnley and Manchester City stopper Thomas last week bolstering the club’s options in that department.

"There’s no change in Pete’s situation,” Weaver added.

"He is still keen for that move, it’s just a case of waiting for the right club to come in for him.”