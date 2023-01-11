Harrogate Town close in on centre-half but miss out on a deal for left-back target

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver says the club are in “advanced talks” with one target, while a left-back remains very much near the top of their list of priorities for the January transfer window.

Town began the campaign with two out-and-out left-backs on their books, but both players have now left Wetherby Road.

Lewis Richards returned to parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers last month having sustained an ankle injury which is expected to rule him out for the majority of the remainder of 2022/23, while Jaheim Headley was this week recalled early from his own season-long loan by Huddersfield Town.

Saturday saw on-loan left-back Jaheim Headley play his final game for Harrogate Town before being recalled by parent club Huddersfield Town.

Thus, Weaver is in the market for another option in that position, as well as at centre-half, having lost patience with his back-line’s inability to do the basics right during recent clashes with Hartlepool and Colchester, which saw Town’s defence breached no fewer than six times.

“We are in advanced talks with a central defender and hope to wrap that up today,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser on Wednesday morning.

"January has been a challenging month so far, we’ve been very busy. We are making a lot of enquiries and Lloyd Kerry is working very hard on the recruitment side, as we all are.

"A left-back definitely remains a priority. We actually got pretty far down the road with a player this week but unfortunately his agent then went quiet on us.

"He blamed it on misplacing his phone, but I think the reality is that he wanted his client to move to a team higher up the pyramid and is aiming to get him a League One club.

"So that was frustrating, but as I say we will keep working hard to bring in players in the positions we feel we really need to strengthen.”

Free agent Toby Sims joined the club at the start of the window and is capable of playing anywhere across the back, however Town are still waiting to receive international clearance for the former Pittsburgh Riverhounds man.

"Toby probably could do a job at left-back, it’s certainly one worth looking at,” Weaver added.

