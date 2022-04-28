Harrogate Town have lost all of their three previous League Two meetings with Forest Green Rovers. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites travel to already-promoted Forest Green Rovers aiming to build on last weekend’s 3-0 home success over Carlisle United, a game which saw them deliver their most positive display in some time and create a hatful of goal-scoring opportunities.

And Weaver wants his charges to prove that their performance last time out was not just a one-off against opposition with nothing to play for by going toe-to-toe with the League Two leaders, who are still fighting to be crowned champions.

“I’m glad we got the win last week and that means that we will go down to Forest Green full of confidence,” the Town chief told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

“I don’t know if it’s a good time to be playing them because I’m sure that they will be desperate to win the league, but it’s a game that represents a good opportunity for our lads.

“We performed well against Carlisle and the players passed the ball like we wanted them to. This is a chance to show they can do it against the best team in the division.

“There was some good football last week, but with all due respect to Carlisle, the league table doesn’t lie. It’s one thing doing it in a one-off game against them, this is an opportunity to show they can do it again but against opposition who will be playing League One football next year. That’s the challenge for us.”

Last Saturday’s victory saw Town end a run of four consecutive defeats and come out on top for just the second time in 13 attempts.

That result took their points tally for the season to 50 and lifted them one place to 19th in the table. By contrast, Forest Green have 83 points to their name, but have had a wobble in recent weeks, winning just one of their last five.