Harrogate Town chairman Irving Weaver says it's a 'bit early' to be questioning Simon Weaver's position

The Sulphurites are without a win in 10 matches and have taken just the one point from the last 24 on offer, a run of form that has seen them plummet to 22nd in the League Two standings.

Naturally, the club's struggles this term have led to some supporters starting to call for the Town chief's head, urging the club to follow the lead of a host of the division's other struggling sides and replace the man who is picking the team.

Indeed, recent managerial changes at Crawley, Rochdale, Hartlepool, Colchester and Newport County mean that Harrogate are one of only two teams currently stuck in the division's bottom seven who still have the same first-team boss in place as they did when the 2022/23 campaign got underway.

But, speaking at Wednesday night's fans' forum, Irving Weaver insisted that it would be premature to even consider a parting of the ways, stressing that the pair are currently minded to attempt to "scrap" their way out of trouble.

"This question is not unexpected. This has been a unique situation in football which has always been difficult, but the circumstances were that either the club really went backwards with Bill [Fotherby] retiring, or we tried to make something of it," Harrogate’s chairman and owner explained.

"I always said that if we failed, we failed together. The many bumps in the road we’ve been through, the knowledge of the early days, the struggles and the strife, we have had bad runs and situations that we have managed to graft through.

“At this point in time, in October, we’re not thinking that on and off the field we’re not up for a scrap, so the question is a bit early. We are intending to scrap this thing through, as we have done over the last 14 years for Simon and 12 years for me.

