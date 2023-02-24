Harrogate Town's chief executive officer, Sarah Barry. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The radical transformation of the rules governing how the men’s elite game is run from Premier League to National League level will be implemented following recommendations made in the Fan-Led Review of Football Governance, led by Tracey Crouch MP.

The regulator’s main purpose would be to oversee a licensing system to ensure clubs are run sustainably, following the collapse of Bury and Macclesfield in recent years.

However, the regulator will also be able to step in and force arbitration if the Premier League, the Football League (EFL) and the Football Association (FA) are unable to reach a new settlement on how top-flight finances support the game at lower levels.

"Harrogate Town AFC fully supports the review which is essential if we’re to become a more sustainable and competitive football pyramid,” Sulphurites CEO Barry said.

“As current custodians of Harrogate Town AFC, firmly at the heart of our Community, we hope the review will positively shape and stabilise the industry for many years to come, with invaluable contribution from our supporters.

“We’d like to see a fairer, more equitable revenue distribution across the board, together with enhanced regulation in order to sustain a thriving industry. In turn, this will support the many wider benefits every club brings to its community.

“The club has been actively engaging in discussions with our local MPs since the initial Fan Led Review was released and we’ll continue to do so. For now, we look forward to reviewing the report in more detail and will keep updating as things progress.”

EFL chairman Rick Parry is looking to secure 25 percent of all pooled broadcast revenues in a new settlement, alongside the introduction of two to one merit-based payments in the Premier League and Championship and the abolition of parachute payments in a bid to reduce what he sees as the “cliff edge” between the first and second tiers.

Parry had called for the regulator to be given backstop powers and said this week he would be “very negative” if the Government did not address it in the White Paper. The Government is confident the regulator’s powers will be balanced in such a way that it will not diminish the competitiveness and strength of the Premier League.

The licensing system will enshrine a power of veto for fans on club heritage matters, preventing owners from changing a club’s name, stadium, badge or kit without fans input, and powers to block clubs from joining new competitions which do not meet predetermined criteria, in consultation with the FA and fans.

