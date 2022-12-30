Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham's withdrawal during Bradford City loss was precautionary
Harrogate Town appeared to suffer another injury blow when captain Josh Falkingham was substituted before half-time during Thursday’s 1-0 loss at Bradford City.
Already without eight players due to a variety of fitness issues, the Sulphurites lost their influential skipper to a hamstring injury in the 41st minute of the game.
But Town manager Simon Weaver has confirmed that the 32-year-old midfielder’s withdrawal was a precautionary measure.
“Falks has a tight hamstring,” the Harrogate boss explained.
“We have just got to be cautious with him, he’s a very important player for us and we need him fit.
"It’s just tight, it’s not torn but it may have torn if we had really pushed him beyond the limit.
"It could potentially rule him out of Sunday’s game.”
Falkingham’s exit forced Town to introduce fellow midfielder Alex Pattison earlier than they had planned to after illness ruled him out of Boxing Day’s 3-2 win over Grimsby.
"Alex was only supposed to come on for 20 minutes, half an hour,” Weaver added.
"Rachel [McGeachie – head physio] was concerned about him because he’s been poorly. He was sick on Christmas Day and it was unlikely that he was going to make it.
"But, because of his character he wanted to come in and show his face and do his bit for the team. I asked him on the sideline ‘are you okay?’ and he said ‘yeah, I’m fine, get me on’.
"It was probably a difficult shift for him because of those conditions, but credit to him.”
Already missing defenders Rory McArdle, Will Smith, Kyle Ferguson and Lewis Richards, plus midfielders Matty Daly, Stephen Dooley and winger Danny Grant, Josh Coley was added to Town’s long casualty list prior to their trip to Valley Parade.
"Josh has a bit of a groin strain,” Weaver said.
"It’s been ongoing. He’s been a bit tight, but he’s been okay. He’s had a scan and it’s just fluid around that area.
"He iced it and played on Boxing Day and played ever so well, but it’s flared up a little bit.
"Hopefully he will be okay for New Year’s Day. We could do with him, we could do with quite a few back.”
Tyreik Wright’s goal inside the first minute of Thursday’s Yorkshire derby proved sufficient to earn Bradford all three points, ending Town’s run of three consecutive League Two victories.
They return to action on Sunday when they visit Hartlepool United, 3pm kick-off.