Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham closing in on return to action

Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham has not played since early December. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver has provided a positive injury update on Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham.

The 34-year-old midfielder suffered a lower leg injury during the 3-0 home defeat to AFC Wimbledon in early December and has been sidelined ever since.

But, Falkingham began light training last week and is closing in on a return to action.

"He’s doing really well,” Sulphurites boss Weaver said. “

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver. Picture: Malcolm Bryce/ProSportsImages

He’s joined in as a spare player in training, so it’s not gone into full contact - as in tackling - yet.

“But, everything else, his running stats, his fitness levels, his work in the gym, the little bit of extra work he’s been doing with Ben Rome, he is excelling at.

“So he’s champing at the bit.”

Weaver also had some better news to relay on fellow midfielder George Thomson, who has not played since the opening day of the season due to a troublesome achilles issue.

"George has had his last round of shockwave treatment for his achilles and heel,” the Town chief added.

"We are hoping that we will find out when he gets his boots back on next week that it is that much easier for him to take part.

"To have lost him for so much of the season, it would be a huge bonus, like a new signing if we did get him back for any part of this season.

"If he’s not quite right then we will persevere and find a way to get him right.

"He’s been superb in the way that he has held himself together because it’s been so frustrating to not be able to play at all after on the back of the best season he has ever had.”