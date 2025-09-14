Lewis Cass damaged his ankle during the second half of Harrogate Town's 3-1 loss at Swindon. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town could well have to manage for the foreseeable future without both players who limped off during Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Swindon.

Midfielder Tom Hill had to be replaced after just 16 minutes of his first League Two start of the season, with right-back Lewis Cass - who has been ever-present since signing from Grimsby in the summer - forced from the field of play late in the second half.

And Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver admits that he is concerned about the severity of both injuries.

"Tom is not very good,” the Town boss said. “It’s the same hamstring that he was out for quite a while with last time.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

"It was so early in the game and on the back of a really good display the other night.

"We discussed after the Mansfield game whether he could go again because we didn’t want him to break down, but there were no signs.

"He came through brilliantly the other night. He’s had a full pre-season. He’s had pre-season games and runs relentlessly in training.

"His fitness levels are through the roof and it’s just unfortunate. You can’t control everything. Sometimes injuries happen, but it is a body blow.”

On Cass, who was left in visible discomfort after challenging for the ball in the build-up to Swindon taking a 2-1 lead in the 71st minute, Weaver added: “He felt something pop in his ankle, so the signs aren’t good.

"He was shaken up. The lad chopped back and his foot got stuck in the grass. It’s these innocuous moments that can lead to injuries.

"It’s unfortunate and probably has contributed to them scoring that goal. He is in a bad way at the moment and we will have him x-rayed and scanned as we always do and find out what the diagnosis is.”

Winger Ellis Taylor, the man who came off the bench to replace Hill, also appeared to be in some discomfort late in the game, but Weaver confirmed that the ex-Sunderland man was fine.

"He is okay,” the Harrogate chief continued. “It’s nothing too bad, just a knock.”