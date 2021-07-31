Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Harrogate Town chief has already strengthened his squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign with the addition of seven new recruits, but bringing in a left-winger is still a priority.

Weaver, however, insists that he will not rush into anything and says he is prepared to play the waiting game in order to ensure that he lands the right man for the job.

"There is still one spot that I am looking to fill. I still want a left-winger," he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Daire O'Connor is a player who Simon Weaver says he will be keeping tabs on.

"We are looking, but there's no panic. If we kick-off the season without having managed to bring someone in, I won't be concerned, I think we are in a good position overall with the business we have done.

"You'll see a lot of movement in the final week before the EFL season gets underway and if clubs in the Championship and League One are able to bring in players from clubs above them in the pyramid, then suddenly some of their lads become available. It all filters downwards.

"It's about holding your nerve. I certainly won't be risking spending the club's money on a player who is a gamble. We need to make sure we are bringing in the right person.

"We've seen it before where we snatched a bit and signed lads who are good players, but have only found out when they've got here what they're really like out of possession."

Weaver's search goes on after the two trialist wingers who spent an extended spell training with Town this summer were allowed to move on.

Leeds United’s Jordan Stevens and Cliftonville’s Daire O’Connor both impressed the Sulphurites boss during their various pre-season outings, but not sufficiently to earn themselves a permanent stay at Wetherby Road.

Stevens, 21, featured in pre-season fixtures against Newcastle United Under-23s, Rotherham United and Sunderland.

But Weaver said he is looking for a slightly different option to come in and compete for a berth on the left of midfield.

“We have decided not to take Jordan,” the Town boss said.

“He’s a good lad and a very talented footballer, but he’s not the right fit in terms of what we need at this moment in time.”

Likewise, Weaver had plenty of positive things to say about O’Connor, 24, who has subsequently gone on to join Scottish Championship outfit Ayr United.

“It’s similar to the situation with Jordan, really,” he added.

“We like Daire. He has come in and done well. He has got stronger and stronger during his time here.

“But, right now, we’ve decided against offering him anything. He’s definitely one to monitor, however. We’ll be keeping an eye on him.”