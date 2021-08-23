Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver thrilled with goalkeeper Mark Oxley's start to the season
Harrogate Town's new goalkeeper came up with the goods once again as the Sulphurites made it two wins out of two by beating Barrow on Saturday.
Mark Oxley followed up his impressive debut performance against Rochdale by making three important saves during a near-faultless display, helping his team to a 2-1 success.
The 30-year-old, who arrived from Southend United this summer, endured a couple of difficult moments while he found his feet at his new club during pre-season.
But, the man signed to replace fans' favourite James Belshaw as Town's number one has been impressive since 2021/22 got underway.
And manager Simon Weaver was quick to praise Oxley following Saturday's League Two victory over the Bluebirds.
He said: "The goalkeeper has a real calmness and quality about him. That resonates and gives confidence to the back-four
"He looks confident. He's a huge guy and at big moments he's so quick off his line to close the angle and stop the shot - and he stays big, doesn't he. He's a massive presence.
"I think he's doing a good job. It's not like he's had nothing to do, at big moments he has been a huge player for us and he is so humble about it.
"I've been trying to praise him in the changing room and he's vey quiet in his responses, not brash, he's just delighted to be a part of this."