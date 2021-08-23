Mark Oxley warms up ahead of Harrogate Town's League Two victory over Barrow. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Mark Oxley followed up his impressive debut performance against Rochdale by making three important saves during a near-faultless display, helping his team to a 2-1 success.

The 30-year-old, who arrived from Southend United this summer, endured a couple of difficult moments while he found his feet at his new club during pre-season.

But, the man signed to replace fans' favourite James Belshaw as Town's number one has been impressive since 2021/22 got underway.

Simon Weaver applauds the Harrogate Town faithful.

And manager Simon Weaver was quick to praise Oxley following Saturday's League Two victory over the Bluebirds.

He said: "The goalkeeper has a real calmness and quality about him. That resonates and gives confidence to the back-four

"He looks confident. He's a huge guy and at big moments he's so quick off his line to close the angle and stop the shot - and he stays big, doesn't he. He's a massive presence.

"I think he's doing a good job. It's not like he's had nothing to do, at big moments he has been a huge player for us and he is so humble about it.