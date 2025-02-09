Harrogate Town's on-loan Fulham forward Olly Sanderson. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver refused to be too critical of striker Olly Sanderson following his latest costly derby miss.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just as was the case during their narrow defeat to Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers a fortnight earlier, the on-loan Fulham forward wasted the Sulphurites’ best chance of the match as they again lost 1-0 – this time at Bradford City.

In both of these showdowns with their promotion-chasing neighbours, Town have performed well enough to have deserved a share of the spoils, and created enough goal-scoring opportunities to have come away with something to show for their efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, on each occasion, their best chances have fallen to Sanderson, who has failed to even hit the target when it looked easier to score.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver is now without a win in five League Two matches.

At Doncaster, the 21-year-old skied strike partner Josh March’s inviting right-wing cross from just six yards out with the game still goalless.

On Saturday, with Town trailing his former club by a goal, Sanderson completely missed the target from similarly close range having been picked out by Ben Fox.

And although this profligacy could very well come back to bite a team that is embroiled in a huge scrap for survival at the wrong end of League Two, Weaver said that the last thing he wants to do is undermine confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There have obviously been improvements to Olly’s fitness and his sharpness overall,” the Harrogate boss said. “He is affecting the first ball more, he is working his socks off.

"He will be disappointed that he didn’t quite get on the score-sheet today, especially against Bradford, but as a team we need to improve that final touch.

"And he is one of the forwards that will be looking to do so. We have to keep working on the attacking aspect so that we have that killer edge.

"But, we have got to keep backing the lads and encouraging them, not undermining their confidence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sanderson was not the only Town forward to fail to convert a decent opening at Valley Parade, with strike partner Josh March also off target when left with just Sam Walker to beat, albeit from a much more difficult position.

Both of those chances came and went in the second half, with the Sulphurites already trailing to Antoni Sarcevic’s far-post header from Bobby Pointon’s left-wing cross.

Defeat sees Harrogate drop to 21st place in the League Two standings, though they remain seven points clear of the relegation zone.