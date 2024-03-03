Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver lifted following one of his 'worst weeks' in football

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Still reeling from the woeful performance that his Harrogate Town players served up during their 4-1 midweek defeat to Newport County, the Football League’s longest-serving manager admitted that he was “hurting” as the Sulphurites made the long trip down to Swindon on Friday.

Twenty-four hours later, he was feeling somewhat better about things having witnessed his side produce a decent away-day display and leave the County Ground with a hard-earned point.

Had it not have been for former Premier League striker Charlie Austin’s 85th-minute equaliser, he might even have made the return journey with a smile on his face.

Anthony O'Connor celebrates after heading Harrogate Town into a 52nd-minute lead at Swindon Town.

But, crucially, Weaver got the kind of reaction that will now enable him to move on from Tuesday night’s horror show.

“The other night was one of the worst displays I've seen in 15 years at Harrogate Town, and that is not overdoing it. It was alarming,” he said.

“I did need a performance like this, really. It's part of the game, all managers get abuse after the games and I've got big enough shoulders to handle all that, but looking at myself in the mirror when a side representing Harrogate Town serves up that rubbish, it really wounded me.

“I'd like to think that most people know that I don't throw the players under the bus, and I didn't, even after that. But I was hurting. It was probably one of the worst weeks I've had in football in 30 years, to be honest.

Harrogate Town were beaten 4-1 by Newport County in midweek, a result which left their manager 'wounded'.

“We couldn't get much lower than the other night, but today was much better. We looked like a professional football club for a start, and showed all the facets needed to do well at this level.

"So I do feel better, but it just proves that we have got to keep on and keep demanding more from people. I don't think that Tuesday was a result of going soft on them at all, or not demanding, but we all have to be better at our jobs to make sure that we squeeze every last drop out of these players.”

Anthony O’Connor’s 52nd-minute header from a George Thomson free-kick handed Harrogate the lead at Swindon, but that goal was cancelled out late on by Austin.