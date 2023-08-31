Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver insists that changes were necessary for Blackburn Rovers clash

Harrogate Town's defence was breached four times in each half during Wednesday night's Carabao Cup loss to Blackburn Rovers. Pictures: Paul Thompson/ProSports Images

Just three of the players who started Saturday’s League Two win over Morecambe retained their places as the Sulphurites were thrashed 8-0 on home soil by their Championship visitors.

Fringe players Will Smith and George Horbury made their first appearances of the season, with Weaver’s stated first-choice centre-half pairing of Anthony O’Connor and Rod McDonald and star striker Luke Armstrong among those who dropped to the substitutes’ bench.

Thus, Weaver’s team selection suggested that this weekend’s league clash with Barrow was more of a priority than progression to the competition’s third round.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on at Wetherby Road.

But the Town boss has explained that it was not a case of simply rotating his squad without good cause.

"We were weakened personnel-wise,” he said. “We were missing a few big players that would have made us a bit more competitive,

"Falks [Josh Falkingham] was injured and pulled up yesterday, Levi couldn’t train yesterday, but I thought he was the one fantastic player we did have, Joe Mattock was out through injury as well.

"The close proximity to the game on Saturday, there are a few players who we can’t do without right now. We had to rest a few from the start after they took a few bangs at the weekend.

“If we’d have had a more reasonable score-line and lost Luke Armstrong, lost Rod McDonald, lost Sam [Folarin], players who were integral [against Morecambe] on Saturday, then people might be going home thinking we put on a really good show.

“But then you are facing Barrow, wanting three really important points, as a weaker team, and it’s as simple as that."

Weaker also went on to reveal that he felt that Wednesday’s fixture was a good opportunity to give minutes to members of his squad who have been unhappy about the lack of minutes they’ve had of late.

“If you don’t play a few who haven’t had as much football tonight or next Tuesday, against Forest, then when do they get football?” he continued.

"They are paid by us for a reason, to stake a claim and to be first-teamers.

“Now, you might think it’s a bit harsh putting them in against Blackburn, but we’ve had a few people sulk because they’ve not been playing and in my office saying that they think that they should play.

“Well, there’s less of an argument when you come in at half-time 4-0 down or lose 8-0. You’ve had an opportunity to at least show the spirit of George Thomson and Levi Sutton, who stood out.”