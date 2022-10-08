Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver insists he won't 'chuck in the towel' after Sulphurites suffer seventh defeat in eight games
Simon Weaver insisted he has no intention of "chucking in the towel" at Harrogate Town after his side slumped to a seventh League Two defeat in eight outings.
The Sulphurites were beaten 2-1 by fellow strugglers Colchester United on Saturday afternoon, a result which means they have now failed to win any of their last 10 matches in all competitions.
Thus, the Wetherby Road outfit find themselves 22nd in the table and outside of the relegation zone purely by virtue of them having better goal-difference than second-from-bottom Rochdale.
But, with the pressure mounting, Weaver - who led Town to two promotions and an FA Trophy success in the space of three years - says he has "earned the right" to try and put things right, stressing that he is not a "quitter".
"People have to take responsibility, including myself, I've got to do better than that, I've let the town down today because we have lost again," the Harrogate boss told BBC Radio York.
"I'm so hurt and of course I have to do better, but I've earned the right, to be honest, with what I have done. I've got pride in what I'm doing even now, building everything around it. It is not just about selecting the team and the tactics, it is so much more, my role at the club.
"And, because we have seen the club grow from a lowly outfit, a Conference North outfit to now, I don't just chuck the towel in at the first real sign of trouble in the Football League. I've got a bit more about me than that, than being a quitter.
"I'm up at 5am every day, I'm completely immersed in the role and I've got great passion for the area.
"We want to build a club where we take 500 fans away from home. We're not there yet, but first things first, we have to start winning games. There is no getting away from it, we all have to do better."
Colchester kicked-off Saturday's contest below Town in the table, having managed just one win in League Two all season and following on from back-to-back 1-0 home defeats.
But, they were two goals up and cruising by half-time courtesy of strikes from Kwesi Appiah and Frank Nouble.
Danny Grant seized on a mistake to set up Alex Pattison to half the deficit 11 minutes into the second period, though that was as good as it got for the out-of-form visitors.