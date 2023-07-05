News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver happy with Pete Jameson's move to Hartlepool United, but was initially reluctant to let him leave

Simon Weaver says he is happy for Pete Jameson after the Harrogate Town goalkeeper got the move away from Wetherby Road that he wanted, but admits he was initially reluctant to let him leave.
By Rhys Howell
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 14:03 BST
Goalkeeper Pete Jameson has left the club on a season-long loan deal. Pictures: Matt KirkhamGoalkeeper Pete Jameson has left the club on a season-long loan deal. Pictures: Matt Kirkham
The 30-year-old has dropped down a division to join National League Hartlepool United on a season-loan deal having informed the Sulphurites at the end of last term that he wished to head elsewhere in search of guaranteed first-team football.

Having arrived at the EnviroVent Stadium from local rivals York City last summer, Jameson began 2022/23 as Weaver’s first-choice stopper, starting all but one of the club’s opening 27 League Two fixtures.

But he did not feature again after losing his place to Mark Oxley in mid-February, with his rival for the number one shirt’s fine form between the sticks earning him a new two-year contract.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.
Having informed Weaver of his desire to leave despite having a year to run on his contract, Jameson was made available for transfer, and following a couple of weeks of discussions, a switch to Pools was finalised on Tuesday.

“It was towards the end of last week when John [Deacey, Hartlepool manager] rang me and firmed up what they could offer but Darren Kelly [United’s sporting director] had been talking to me about Pete for a couple of weeks prior to that,” the Town boss told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"Obviously it’s a season-long loan, but there’s the option to call Pete back here in January should the need arise.

“I’m happy for Pete that he has got his move. Initially, I didn't want him to go anywhere because last season we had two really good keepers, really strong competition for the shirt and I was very happy with that dynamic.

Harrogate Town goalkeeper Pete Jameson. Picture: Matt KirkhamHarrogate Town goalkeeper Pete Jameson. Picture: Matt Kirkham
"But, Pete made his decision, this is closer to home for him, and I think it’s a good move for all parties.”

In total, Jameson made 31 first-team appearances for Harrogate. Taking his place in Weaver’s squad and providing Oxley with competition between the sticks is 21-year-old Lewis Thomas, who joined Town last month as a free agent following his release by Premier League Burnley.

