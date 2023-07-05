Goalkeeper Pete Jameson has left the club on a season-long loan deal. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 30-year-old has dropped down a division to join National League Hartlepool United on a season-loan deal having informed the Sulphurites at the end of last term that he wished to head elsewhere in search of guaranteed first-team football.

Having arrived at the EnviroVent Stadium from local rivals York City last summer, Jameson began 2022/23 as Weaver’s first-choice stopper, starting all but one of the club’s opening 27 League Two fixtures.

But he did not feature again after losing his place to Mark Oxley in mid-February, with his rival for the number one shirt’s fine form between the sticks earning him a new two-year contract.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

Having informed Weaver of his desire to leave despite having a year to run on his contract, Jameson was made available for transfer, and following a couple of weeks of discussions, a switch to Pools was finalised on Tuesday.

“It was towards the end of last week when John [Deacey, Hartlepool manager] rang me and firmed up what they could offer but Darren Kelly [United’s sporting director] had been talking to me about Pete for a couple of weeks prior to that,” the Town boss told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"Obviously it’s a season-long loan, but there’s the option to call Pete back here in January should the need arise.

“I’m happy for Pete that he has got his move. Initially, I didn't want him to go anywhere because last season we had two really good keepers, really strong competition for the shirt and I was very happy with that dynamic.

Harrogate Town goalkeeper Pete Jameson. Picture: Matt Kirkham

"But, Pete made his decision, this is closer to home for him, and I think it’s a good move for all parties.”