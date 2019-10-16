Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver 'disappointed' by Yeovil Town manager's post-match comments

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver has responded to criticism of his team by Yeovil Town manager Darren Sarll.

The Glovers chief was far from gracious in defeat at Huish Park, suggesting in his post-match assessment of Saturday's National League clash that the visitors had employed spoiling tactics and didn't try to play football.

"They've not really broken us down, they've not really played better than us," Sarll said after watching his team beaten 2-1 by goals from Brendan Kiernan and Jack Muldoon.

"It's another side that has come here to spoil to 3,200 fans' afternoon because they don't really want to join in with you and play a game of football.

"When you're playing against those sides, it's on those frustrating afternoons you give away shoddy goals."

Weaver has however refuted those claims and spoken of his disappointment at Sarll's words.

"I'm not insulted, but I'm a bit disappointed. I think we played well," Weaver said.

"After the game, a few of the Yeovil directors said to me that they thought we'd played some good football and complimented a number of our players.

"One person even remarked to me that our performance was the best he'd seen at Yeovil for some time. So it was a bit of a surprise to read the comments from their manager.

"Maybe he's in denial. Everyone reacts differently to a defeat and emotions run high in football. Sometimes people shoot from the hip when they're interviewed straight after a game.

"I don't know if he would still think the same after watching the video back.

"If you look at the stats, the amount of possession we had and shots on target, I think that contradicts what their manager has said."

Yeovil went into Saturday's contest having won five in a row on home soil, and with that in mind Weaver conceded that part of Town's game-plan was to try and frustrate their hosts.

He was however also keen to stress that stopping the Glovers from expressing themselves was not the Wetherby Road outfit's sole concern.

"Obviously we had a game-plan to try and frustrate them, because they're too good a side to allow them to have time and space on the ball. But not by being horrible and kicking lumps out of them," he added.

"We're a side who always at least try to play decent football. We didn't set up not to play at Yeovil. We're not anti-football.

"Our plan and our job wasn't to entertain the Yeovil supporters, it was to try and win the game and the lads carried out their tasks very well. They were great on the day.

"I think we deserved the win. It's one of our best this season against a very good team on an upward curve and in front of a big, partisan crowd."

Victory for Town lifts them up to eighth in the National League standings, just one point shy of a play-off berth.