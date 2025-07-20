Stephen Duke-McKenna whips in a cross during Harrogate Town's pre-season defeat to Barnsley. Picture: Ian Lyall/ProSportsImages

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver was left “disappointed” by what he described as a “flaky” attacking display following Saturday’s pre-season defeat to Barnsley.

The League Two Sulphurites were beaten 3-0 by their League One visitors at Wetherby Road on Saturday afternoon, their second loss by that score-line in the space of five days.

But, unlike their midweek reverse at the hands of Rotherham United – during which he felt they performed well – Weaver felt his players were found wanting, particularly when in possession of the ball.

"We’ve got to play with a bit more conviction,” he said. “As an attacking force, we were a bit on the flaky side, I thought.

"We didn’t retain the ball enough. We have been trying to demand that in training, but at the same time, when we are in and around the box, we have got to look to hurt, and take people on, and there was a shortage of that today.

"We were at our home venue, where we want to aim high and be on the front foot and I want to score goals. We need to score goals and get into the habit of that and feeling happy about ourselves.

"Come Bristol Rovers [on the opening day of 2025/26], we need players who back themselves, who will take responsibility, who aren’t shot-shy, and don’t take too long when they chances do arrive.”

And it wasn’t just Town’s work with the ball which Weaver thought left something to be desired.

"We were slow out of the blocks, which disappointed me,” he added. “We expect, at home, to be competitive and press together, but we looked a bit disjointed and a bit off the pace.

"We were well short in terms of being aggressive and on the front foot when their goalkeeper had it and they were trying to build possession.

"We got picked off, and it was too easy for them. About 20 minutes in, we started bellowing instructions from the side and being a bit fiery and we got a reaction from the players and were better for the last 25 minutes of the half.

"We created an easy chance to score and should have gone into half-time just one down. We worked hard in the second half, but still looked a bit disjointed.

"At times they dragged us about because they have good quality on the ball, and we got picked off a couple of times and have conceded poor goals.”

Town fell behind with just eight minutes on the clock. And it was all too easy for Barnsley’s Jack Shepherd to climb and power home a header from Nathanael Ogbeta’s corner.

After Tom Hill missed a glorious chance to equalise after visiting goalkeeper Jonathan Bland was pressurised into a mistake, the Reds doubled their lead shortly before half-time.

Davis Keillor-Dunn played an expertly-weighted pass in behind the Harrogate defence to send David McGoldrick clean through on goal, and the former Sheffield United forward calmly lifted the ball over Mark Oxley.

Barnsley almost added a third when Marc Roberts’ header from a corner was cleared off the goal-line by Mason Bennett.

But they did eventually make it 3-0 late on, Keillor-Dunn teeing up Vimal Yoganathan to curl a 20-yard effort into the top corner.

Harrogate play their final pre-season friendly this Saturday when they entertain National League Carlisle United (3pm).