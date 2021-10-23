Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Getty Images

Leading 2-0 at the time, the Sulphurites appeared to have extended their lead a minute into the second half when Thomson whipped in a corner from the left-hand side and beat home goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell at his near post.

There was very clearly no contact between any of the visiting attackers inside the penalty area and the Pools custodian, but Mr Mather blew up and awarded the hosts a free-kick.

That decision proved to be a pivotal one in the contest with United going on to score three times in the space of seven minutes during the period which followed, eventually going on to win Saturday's game by a 3-2 scoreline.

"The disallowed goal, it's an incredible decision," Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"It's been disallowed for contact on the keeper. It's really disappointing. I've seen the referee and it's alright him apologising after the event and saying he'll 'see it and make a judgement.' The judgement has gone and it has cost us points.

"I think the game is [over] at 3-0, I think it's too much for them to come back from that."

Jack Diamond also saw a 25th-minute strike ruled out for offside with the game goalless, despite the on-loan Sunderland winger looking to be in line with Pools' last man.

Having viewed a replay, Weaver believes that the officials got that call wrong as well.

"Jack Diamond wasn't offside in the first half, so that's two huge decisions," he added.

Frustrated though he was by the impact that Mr Mather and his assistants had on the match, Weaver conceded that his own players were below par during the second 45.

"I'm really disappointed because the first half was a top display and we weren't complacent at all at half-time," the Harrogate chief continued.

"We expected a change in system from them, but the disallowed goal is an incredible decision.

"But we don't want to be bitter and twisted about it. We were still 2-0 up and we then allowed them to play. It was less about systems, it was more about us not keeping up our intensity to defend and we have been found out.

"We didn't react to the first goal or the second goal."