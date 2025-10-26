Goalkeeper Mark Oxley made just his second League Two start in the space of two years as Harrogate Town were beaten 3-0 at home by Newport County. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver has defended the bold calls he made with regards his team selection following Harrogate Town’s dismal home defeat to rock-bottom Newport County.

Club captain Warren Burrell was not risked due to a sore achilles, but the Sulphurites boss opted to drop goalkeeper James Belshaw and centre-half Anthony O’Connor - two of his most consistent performers in recent years.

Those changes came after Weaver had spoken in the lead up to Saturday’s game about needing to find a way to remedy the defensive issues that have plagued his side in recent weeks.

Neither Belshaw nor O’Connor have been at their very best of late, but, if anything, Town actually looked worse without those two vastly experienced characters on the pitch as they somehow found a way to lose 3-0 at home to opponents who had suffered defeat in nine of their first 13 League Two matches.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on from the sidelines at Wetherby Road.

But Weaver insisted post-match that he stands by his decision to bring Mark Oxley, Zico Asare and Tom Bradbury back into his starting line-up.

"If you’ve been watching us, we have been conceding goals,” the Harrogate chief told BBC Radio York. “We have got a right to change when we are losing games.

"Ox is a very valued member of the playing staff. He’s played for Hibs, he’s played for much bigger clubs than us. He has got the experience to manage himself and do well and he has played well against Huddersfield and Mansfield [in the EFL Trophy].

"I mean, there comes a point where he will want to have an opportunity if we are conceding goals. What do I do? Just keep him on the bench, no matter what?

"Warren has been struggling with his achilles and hardly been training so it was a chance for Zico, who played ever so well against Huddersfield recently.

"Tom Bradbury played equally well in that Huddersfield game. He’s been watching on, he’s seen that we’ve conceded six goals in two games and individuals have been at fault, so I want to give people an opportunity to do well.”

Newport’s opening goal arrived after Oxley parried Sammy Braybrooke’s free-kick into the path of Kai Whitmore, and he was able to square the ball for the completely unmarked Courtney Baker-Richardson to bundle home from barely a yard out.

Their second was gifted to them when Bradbury made a mess of trying to shield the ball out for a goal-kick and Bobby Faulkner diverted Whitmore’s low cross from the right into his own net.

For number three, more awful defending meant that Cameron Antwi had time and space to swivel inside the Harrogate box before picking out the bottom corner.

"We made a few changes, but you make a change and then it's kind of pass the baton on for someone else to make a mistake,” Weaver lamented.

"Unfortunately, we matched the same feats of recent games and conceded another three today.

"We are passing the baton on at the minute and not sticking to the basics. We are heaping pressure on ourselves by not clearing lines individually and sticking to the real basics of defending.

"Individual errors at the back have become quite common and it has cost us. We were in that game and lads are trying hard out there. We have just got to be good enough to clear our lines.”

Saturday’s defeat leaves Harrogate 19th in the table, where they now sit just two points above the relegation zone.