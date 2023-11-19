Simon Weaver refused to be too critical of striker Sam Folarin despite his failure to convert two big chances during Harrogate Town’s 1-1 home draw with Swindon.

The Sulphurites’ top-scorer was twice sent clean through on goal, but couldn't force the ball beyond exposed Robins custodian Murphy Mahoney on either occasion.

And although he had little time to pick his spot after being played in by Kayne Ramsay in the first half, Folarin’s late miss was one he will doubtless be having nightmares about.

Set clear when Abraham Odoh took a quick throw-in, the 23-year-old had an eternity to set himself and plenty of the net to aim at, but could only direct an unconvincing effort straight into Mahoney’s midriff.

Had Folarin managed to find a finish at the second time of asking, he would have put Town 2-1 up with just six minutes of normal time remaining.

Yet, while naturally disappointed to see those opportunities go begging and ultimately have to settle for just a point, Weaver only had positive things to say about his seven-goal leading marksman after the full-time whistle sounded at Wetherby Road.

“He's capable of finishing those chances as he's shown so far as our top scorer with seven goals, and I really do believe in Sam,” the Harrogate boss said.

"It might not have come off for him today with a couple of those finishes, but that happens to the best of them.

“I know that he is disappointed. He came to the side and was disappointed not to have scored [late in the game] because he’s got desire for the club and wants to score goals.

"He’s on seven already and he will have many more opportunities because we have got a great record with him down the middle.

"To be fair to Sam, he is horrific to play against, isn’t he. He’s a road-runner with ability and I’m absolutely delighted with the progress he has made. He’s a great lad as well and the players love him in the dressing room, so it’s nice to see a good character developing so well.”

Town fell behind 25 minutes into Saturday’s match when Swindon’s Jake Young curled a stunning effort into the top corner of Jonathan Mitchell’s net.

But they eventually got back on terms after Folarin and Odoh linked up to good effect on the edge of the box to provide Jack Muldoon the opportunity to bend a measured finish home via the inside of an upright.