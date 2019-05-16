Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver aiming to strengthen at the back and up top

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver says he has already identified exactly what he needs to add to his squad ahead of the forthcoming 2019/20 campaign.

The Wetherby Road outfit surpassed all expectations last term, securing a play-off spot in what was their first-ever season in English football’s fifth tier.

Yet Weaver insists that his team need to be better in both boxes if they are to challenge for promotion from the National League once again, and is therefore looking to strengthen at the back and in the forward areas.

With this in mind, strikers Dominic Knowles and Jordan Thewlis have been released, alongside attacking midfielder Michael Woods, while centre-half Connor Hall became the club’s first summer signing on Wednesday afternoon.

“Basically, we have to defend our box better and be more ruthless at the other end if we are to progress next season,” Weaver said.

“We need to add defensively and in the final third. We were the top-scorers in the league with 78 goals, but we created enough chances to have netted 100, easy.

“At the other end, the evidence tells me that we have to tighten up because we dropped too many points in matches we did enough to win.

“Last year we were good enough to knock on the door, but we couldn’t quite make it through. The next step is trying to bridge that gap between us and the top five.

“If we get the right ones in then I think that we have a good chance of at least equalling the achievements of 2018/19, however this is such a tough division and we know it’s going to be a tough ask.”