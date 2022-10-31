Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver urges his players on during Saturday's 3-2 League Two defeat at AFC Wimbledon. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Having fallen behind just before half-time, close-range finishes from Matty Daly and Rory McArdle turned the game on its head and saw the Sulphurites take a 2-1 lead into the closing stages.

But, disaster would strike twice in quick succession late on, with the visiting defence failing to deal with two long balls and conspiring to lose a game which they looked on track to win, in the 89th minute.

Their failure to see the match out means Town have now lost 10 of their 16 League Two outings this term and only remain outside of the relegation zone by virtue of having a superior goal-difference to Rochdale and Hartlepool United.

Harrogate Town looked on course for victory at AFC Wimbledon after Rory McArdle handed them a 65th-minute lead.

Yet, although naturally disappointed with the outcome of Saturday’s contest at Plough Lane, Harrogate boss Weaver said there were still some plus points to take away from a display which he felt was an improvement on his side’s 3-1 midweek reverse at Walsall.

“I thought we deserved at least a point on Saturday, I thought that we were superb for long periods,” he reflected.

"So, it’s the same old boring message that the fans probably don’t want to hear in terms of not slating the lads, but there were some positives in there.

“Footballing-wise, creatively, Saturday was a far different performance from the other night, so much better. The manner of the defeat the other night knocked the confidence but we recovered. We stayed stubborn early on and we were disappointed to concede from that set-piece but we went at them in the second half and it paid off because the passing was excellent.

“I was quite proud of the reaction of the players. It was a different Harrogate Town performance. We were nice and compact. When we won the ball, we had bodies in the middle of the park, we were prepared to pass it.”

Weaver went on to say that he felt there was plenty in Saturday’s display which suggested that his team can compete with the likes of Wimbledon, and also signs of encouragement that can be taken into next weekend’s FA Cup first-round tie at Yorkshire rivals Bradford City.

And, he stressed that he will continue to accentuate the positives as he attempts to boost confidence in the Town camp moving forwards.

“We’ve scored two goals in a half away at Wimbledon, who are one of the fancied teams. We can reduce that gap between us and them,” the Harrogate chief added.

“I’ve had a quick look at the table, obviously Hartlepool got a good win at home, but we look at Wimbledon in 15th, six points ahead, and it’s my job now to keep trying to improve the lads, not undermine their confidence, and get at Bradford next week in the FA Cup.

“Play in the same manner and we will frustrate the crowd there because they want possession of the football, but today we had it for vast amounts and we have to take that as a positive.

“We’ve lost, but all is not lost in terms of the performance. We can have small victories, even with the loss on Saturday, individual victories where we can say ‘they are getting better.’