Harrogate Town await decision on whether League Two clash with Carlisle United will take place following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Harrogate Town are due to host Carlisle United at the EnviroVent Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Matthew Appleby/Harrogate Town AFC

The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday afternoon means that it is likely that sporting fixtures across England will be cancelled this weekend as a mark of respect.

The Queen’s passing has triggered a period of mourning in the United Kingdom, as detailed in a document known as ‘Operation London Bridge’.

As part of that plan, which is set out for the nine days following a monarch’s death, sports fixtures can indeed be postponed.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. Picture: Getty Images

Friday’s Football League clashes between Burnley and Norwich in the Championship and Tranmere and Stockport in League Two have already been called off, while no play will take place on the second day of the third Test match between England and South Africa. Elsewhere, play at the BMW PGA Championship has been suspended and the British Horse Racing Authority has cancelled all of Friday’s meetings.

The Government’s Department for Digital Culture Media and Sport (DCMS), the Football Association, Premier League and Football League all held meetings on Thursday morning to decide on a plan of action for this weekend’s domestic schedule.

It is understood that the Government will provide guidance to the country’s main sporting bodies, but will ultimately leave the decision-making in the hands of each respective organisation.

A statement titled ‘Guidance for the Period of National Mourning’, states that ‘the decision as to whether sporting fixtures continue to go ahead is at the discretion of organisers.

‘Organisers may wish to consider using black armbands and observing a silence before matches are played.’

A statement released by the EFL on Friday explained: ‘A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning.’

An announcement is expected to be made around midday.

Town, currently 19th in the League Two standings and on a four-match losing run, are due to host 12th-placed Carlisle at Wetherby Road on Saturday in a game scheduled to kick-off at 3pm.

They are also supposed to play at the EnviroVent Stadium on Tuesday evening, against Salford City, then travel to Stockport County on Saturday, September 17.

Both of the aforementioned matches will fall inside the period of time during which the United Kingdom will be in national mourning.

Queen Elizabeth II, who served as the nation’s sovereign for more than 70 years, was 96 when she passed away at Balmoral on Thursday.

The Palace issued a statement at 6.30pm explaining that ‘The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Queen Elizabeth was a regular visitor to the Harrogate district throughout a reign which spanned more than seven decades.