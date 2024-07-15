Ryan Smith has been appointed Harrogate Town's Lead Youth Development Phase Coach. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town have announced that Ryan Smith has taken up the position of Lead Youth Development Phase Coach, continuing his family’s long-standing association with the club.

His role will be dedicated to supporting and developing the Wetherby Road outfit’s growing network of junior coaches, developing players within their Player Development Centre (PDC) and ensuring that each participant receives the best possible coaching and guidance.

A UEFA B License-holder, Smith is currently studying for his MSc in Sports Coaching at Leeds Beckett University and will work closely with the Sulphurites’ academy and first team to ensure a pathway exists from the PDC to Simon Weaver’s senior squad.

Smith has spent recent years undertaking a variety of roles within sport, including working as a consultant to the Premier League’s National Benchmark Fitness Testing Project, Head of Football at Harrogate Grammar School, Head of Foundation Phase at Yorkshire County Cricket Club as well as a number of roles at Town, including first team analysis and coaching.

“I love the club, I love the town, and I want to try and create something special here,” he said.

"I want to create a pathway to the first team at a club that I hold very dear to my heart that can see players go all the way through from the under-nines.

“We want to be high challenge, high support in everything that we do. Our ambition is to have a Player Development Centre that adds amazing childhood memories to every boy and girl that comes through the door.

“We want every member of the PDC to foster a lifelong love of the club by being involved.”

Ryan the latest in a long line of the Smith family to have proudly served the club. His uncle, Alan, played for, managed and was a director at Town, earning him a place in their Hall of Fame, alongside his grandad, George, who was also a player and director.

Ryan’s father, Colin, also played for the Sulphurites and great grandfather, Herbert, was involved in the formation of the club back in the 1920s.

Smith has been appointed to replace Josh Walsh, who leaves Wetherby Road after eight years of service across Town’s youth programmes.