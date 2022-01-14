Harrogate Town appoint Joanne Towler as their new commercial director

Joanne Towler at the EnviroVent Stadium. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Replacing former managing director Garry Plant, who left the role in November, Stray FM's former Sales Director will manage all aspects of the League Two Sulphurties' commercial operation.

“I have gained a great deal of experience in my previous roles building long-term relationships and I am thrilled to be joining the ambitious team at Harrogate Town, " Towler said.

"There is an abundance of opportunities and initiatives for local businesses to be involved in and I am keen to continue growing strong partnerships within the business community as the club progresses on its exciting journey.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"To live and work in Harrogate is a blessing and one thing that makes Harrogate extra special is having a football club we can all be very proud of.

"I am especially excited to be working with an extraordinary team and I very much look forward to achieving great things at the club.”

After university, Towler began her sales career at Pelican Publishing, before joining Stray FM in 2007 as a Media Consultant, working up to Sales Director and leading a team to achieve record breaking revenues until 2020.

Since the launch of Your Harrogate radio in 2021, Harrogate’s brand new local radio station, Jo has helped in achieving commercial success with involvement from multiple local businesses.

Town's Chief Executive Officer Sarah Barry added: “I am delighted to welcome Jo to the Harrogate Town team.

"Personally, it is fantastic to work with Jo again and more importantly, for the club, Jo has a natural ability to forge great long term relationships, has a brilliant work ethic and delivers results.