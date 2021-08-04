Harrogate Town fans at the EnviroVent Stadium during last month's pre-season defeat to Rotherham United. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Under guidance from North Yorkshire County Council's Safety Advisory Group (SAG), the League Two Sulphurites were forced to play July 24's pre-season friendly against Sunderland behind closed doors.

Concerns over a number of safety issues regarding stewarding, CCTV and the EnviroVent Stadium's control room were subsequently addressed, and home supporters were allowed to attend Sunday's clash with Doncaster Rovers.

Away fans were not permitted entry to that game, prompting fears that Town may have to kick-off their second season as a League Two club in front of an empty stadium.

But, the club announced on Wednesday afternoon that tickets for the opening-day fixture are now on sale online, 600 of which have already been delivered to Rochdale's Spotland home.

Town's statement explained: 'Tickets for our SkyBet League Two opening fixture against Rochdale at The EnviroVent Stadium are now on sale online.

'Having worked extremely closely with the Safety Advisory Group and Sports Ground Safety Authority, we have been given permission to sell tickets to both home and away supporters.

'Tickets were delivered to Rochdale this morning for our fixture on Saturday August 7, as well as tickets for our Carabao Cup fixture on Tuesday August 10.

'Visiting Rochdale supporters will be housed in the MyRings Stand and EnviroVent Seated Terrace, entering the stadium via the South Gate.

'Supporters without a pre-purchased ticket who attend ground will not be allowed entry. There will be no sales from the EnviroVent Stadium on the day of the fixture. We urge supporters without a ticket not to attend the stadium.'

The Wetherby Road outfit also went on to apologise for the delay in the release of match tickets.

'We would like to thank our supporters for their patience at this difficult time and to those who have sent positive messages of support,' the statement continued.

'We would like to apologise to both our supporters and Rochdale supporters for the delay in confirming arrangements at Saturday’s fixture and the subsequent inconvenience this has caused.