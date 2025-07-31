Harrogate Town aiming to secure another opening-day win when they visit Bristol Rovers

Harrogate Town have enjoyed plenty of success on the first weekend of a League Two campaign, with their 1-0 win at Doncaster Rovers in 2023/24 one of four victories in five attempts on the opening day of the season. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town kick-off their 2025/26 season with a trip to Bristol Rovers this weekend and will be aiming to record another opening-day victory.

The Sulphurites, who are heading into what will be their sixth campaign as a Football League club, have enjoyed plenty of success at the first time of asking in recent seasons.

Their perfect game-week one record in League Two was ended by last August’s 2-0 home loss to Bromley, but prior to that, they had taken maximum points from all of their previous four opening-weekend fixtures in the fourth tier.

Having beaten Southend United 4-0 in 2020/21, then won a dramatic encounter with Rochdale by a 3-2 scoreline in 2021/22 before romping to a 3-0 triumph over Swindon the following year, Town started 2023/24 with a 1-0 success away at Doncaster Rovers.

Harrogate Town came out on top in what was their first-ever League Two fixture, beating Southend United 4-0 away from home at the start of 2020/21.

Before reaching the Football League, Harrogate were unbeaten on the opening day for four years in the National League and National League North, with the previous occasion they began a new campaign with a loss back in August 2015, when they went down 1-0 away at Brackley.

An away game at Bristol Rovers this time around does however have a tricky look about it, particularly given the goal-shy Sulphurites’ lacklustre pre-season showing.

Weaver’s men edged out seventh-tier Guiseley in their first friendly of the summer, but then failed to score, let alone win any of the four fixtures which followed.

The Gas were playing League One football last term, but were relegated after a dismal end to the campaign saw them finish third from bottom of the table.

While many of the clubs that have come down into League Two in recent years have gone on to struggle, Rovers look to have recruited well during the close season under new manager Darrell Clarke.

They have strengthened their back line considerably with the addition of Macauley Southam-Hales, Jack Sparkes and Alfie Kilgour – all of whom have played plenty of League One football in recent years.

Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Luke Southwood – another player who was plying his trade in League One last term – was lured away from Bolton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee, while former Chelsea man Josh McEachran brings experience in midfield.

Town have only visited the Memorial Stadium once before, losing out 3-0 in March 2022.